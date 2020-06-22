If your memory seems groggy, let us remind you that back in 2014 and 2015, two women had made sexual abuse allegations against singer Justin Bieber. There was even some photographic evidence produced to prove the claim made in 2014.

Talking about the issue, the 'Sorry' singer took to his official Twitter account to clarify his involvement. He said, "I don't normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. Rumours are rumours but sexual abuse is something I don't take lightly."

Justin denied all rumours and said that he was not present at the alleged place back in 2014. He wrote, "I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. In the past 24 hours, a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014, in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact, as I will soon show I was never present at that location."

He even took his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez's name explaining that he was at another appearance at the said time. His tweet read, "What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.

He further added, "We have also confirmed with the Four Seasons regional manager that I was never on the property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th and I welcome all press to inquire with them if needed or wanted."

Justin concluded that he has taken legal action against the accusers. He said, "Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However, this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action."