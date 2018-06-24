Ranveer Singh is an unapologetic star when it comes to fashion. The actor is known to adopt some quirky style statements and pull it off ease. And apparently he's been doing it for years now.

Giving fans a peek of his eccentric hairstyle from the past, the actor shared a picture sporting a Mohawk. Ranveer captioned the picture: "Avant Garde Since 1985."

While the picture drew mixed reaction, Deepika took no time to shut it down. The actor's rumoured girlfriend dropped a comment which read: "Noooooooo," evidently disapproving it. The actress wasn't the only one who dropped in comments.

Deepika's comment comes days after she dropped the comment reading "mine" on a post featuring Ranveer. Deepika has been hinting at confirming her relationship with her Padmaavat co-star, however, hasn't come out in the open to announce or discuss the relationship.

These online activities come at the heels of wedding rumours making the headline. Numerous sources have been claiming that the couple is planning a November wedding, with one source also hinting that they could marry on November 10.

While we wait for that to happen, a slew of other stars also dropped in their thoughts on the picture. This included Ayushmann Khurrana, who pointed out that his hairstyle matches Gulshan Grover's hairdo from the movie Vishwaatma, and Arjun Kapoor who compared it to Mr T's iconic Mohawk. Rapper Badshaah trolling him royally.

Celebrities outside Bollywood also pitched in. Cricket Shikhar Dhawan noted that he looked like a troublemaker. Check out the reactions here:

Ranveer is in a good place, work-wise. After the success of Padmaavat, the actor has a long list of movies scheduled to release this and next year. He will soon be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt, playing the titular role in Simbaa directed by Rohit Shetty, and will portray Kapil Dev on-screen in a movie based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup.