A Chennai Police constable sustained a fracture in his finger after being attacked by two men early on Friday (June 29). The reason why the policeman was assaulted will shock you.

Constable Marikannan, who is attached to Marina police station, was attacked when he asked the duo to show the documents of their two-wheeler.

The incident took place at around 1 am when the two accused -- 24-year-old Vignesh and 25-year-old Madhan Kumar -- were returning home from Marina beach. They are residents of Triplicane.

At that time, Marikannan and two other policemen were checking vehicles near Marina Beach. On seeing the two men, Marikannan had stopped them and asked them to produce papers of the vehicle.

The duo refused to produce the papers and rather attacked him. They broke his left index finger, following which the other policemen at the spot nabbed Vignesh and Kumar.

Marikannan is currently undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

Other such incidents

This is not the first time that drunk motorists have engaged in an argument with policemen or have attacked them.

In April, a woman is Hyderabad had got into a heated argument with the police after they stopped her car at Jubilee Hills and asked her friend, who was also in an inebriated state, to take a breathalyser test.

#WATCH Hyderabad: A woman created ruckus & pelted stones at media personnel after her friend was booked for drunken driving by traffic police in Jubliee Hills area last night. pic.twitter.com/K1AthMih70 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2018

Two months before that, a policeman was attacked by a drunk man in the same area. The man named Ankit was drunk beyond permissible limits. When the policeman tried to seize his vehicle and register a complaint against, him he got out of the car and attacked him.

In August 2017, two bike-borne men, who were allegedly drunk, had thrashed a policeman after they were stopped in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.