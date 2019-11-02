The government of India on Saturday, November 1, released the new political maps of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh. Now, India has 28 States and nine Union Territories.

The two Union Territories formally came into existence on October 31 this year. Here's the map showing the administrative boundaries of the newly formed UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The list of Union Territories in India:

1. Andaman and Nicobar

2. Chandigarh

3. Daman and Diu

4. Dadar and Nagar Haveli

5. New Delhi

6. Jammu and Kashmir

7. Ladakh

8. Lakshadweep

9. Puducherry

Indian states:

1. Andhra Pradesh

2. Arunachal Pradesh

3. Assam

4. Bihar

5. Chhattisgarh

6. Goa

7. Gujarat

8. Haryana

9. Himachal Pradesh

10. Jharkhand

11. Karnataka

12. Kerala

13. Madhya Pradesh

14. Maharashtra

15. Manipur

16. Meghalaya

17. Mizoram

18. Nagaland

19. Odisha

20. Punjab

21. Rajasthan

22. Sikkim

23. Tamil Nadu

24. Telangana

25. Tripura

26. Uttar Pradesh

27. Uttarakhand

28. West Bengal