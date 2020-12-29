Hollywood stars Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have announced the birth of their first child. The couple had announced the gender of their baby in August this year and now sources close to the Holidate movie star have revealed the name of their baby boy.

As per the latest reports, Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund have named their first child Rhodes. As per TMZ, Rhodes reportedly weighs around nine lbs. An insider revealed that Emma gave birth to Rhodes on December 27, 2020.

As per an earlier statement from an insider, "Emma is due to have her baby in the next couple of days. The last month of pregnancy has been very uncomfortable for Emma, but Garrett has been great at taking care of her and making sure the nursery is ready."

The outlet further reported that Emma is very much excited to embrace motherhood and at the same time, "Garrett is really looking forward to becoming something he needed. He is ready to take on all the daddy duties, and Emma getting pregnant has forced him to become more responsible. He thinks that's a blessing."

Emma Roberts personal life:

Before getting into a serious relationship with Garrett, Emma Roberts was in a relationship with actor Evan Peters.

Evan and Emma started dating following their gig in the 2012 film, Adult World. The couple came under media light following a heated dispute between them while staying at a hotel. Someone from the hotel overheard the dispute and called the police. When the police arrived at the scene, they arrested Emma Roberts, but Evan Roberts declined to press charges and the actress was released some hours later.

Evan and Emma then got over their differences and confirmed in 2014 that they are engaged. However, in March 2019, it was reported that the couple has called off the wedding and have officially parted ways.

As of March 2019, Emma Roberts is in a serious relationship with Four Brothers movie star, Garrett Hedlund.

Emma Roberts work-life:

On the work front, the Scream 4 actress Emma Roberts was last seen in the horror movie, The Hunt. The horror thriller movie is said to be a satire on the profound political divide between the American left and right.

Emma also stars as a lead opposite Luke Bracey in John Whitesell's rom-com movie, Holdiate. The movie was recently released on Netflix and has garnered all the love from the fans.