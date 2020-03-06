Cybersecurity startup Correlium lead by David Wang and his team have released a hack that lets iPhone users experience Android on their Apple devices. This new hack is called "Project Sandcastle" from the Corellium team.

Interestingly, last year, Apple sued Corellium for breaching the copyright laws by creating a software version of an iPhone for testing purposes. Corellium criticized Apple on its website where it stated, "The iPhone restricts users to operate inside a sandbox. But when you buy an iPhone, you own the iPhone hardware. Android for the iPhone gives you the freedom to run a different operating system on that hardware."

Well, this isn't the first time when David Wang pulled off such a project. Almost 10 years ago, Wang started a project called iDroid that was focused on installing Android on the first generation of iPhone - the 3Gs.

Now, Wang and his team have come up with a new project called "Project Sandcastle." According to Corellium, the team has been successful in running Android on the iPhone. Currently, this hack only works on the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus and the iPod Touch. The project was first reported by Forbes as an original idea of co-founder and developer David Wang.

Is it safe to install Android on your iPhone?

Before we get into the question of how to install Android on your iPhone, it is important to know if it is safe to do so. Currently, the hack utilizes the checkra1n jailbreak that does not work on the latest iPhone 11 and above. Apple hasn't been able to patch this hack on its device until the iPhone X.

Although it seems quite interesting to try this hack out, one must be aware of the possible consequence, including bricking their iPhone.

An excerpt from Project Sandcastle website states:

Where sandboxes set limits and boundaries, sandcastles provide an opportunity to create something new from the limitless bounds of your imagination. Project Sandcastle is about building something new on the silicon of your hardware. The iPhone restricts users to operate inside a sandbox. But when you buy an iPhone, you own the iPhone hardware. Android for the iPhone gives you the freedom to run a different operating system on that hardware. Android for the iPhone has many exciting practical applications, from forensics research to dual-booting ephemeral devices to combatting e-waste. Our goal has always been to push mobile research forward, and we're excited to see what the developer community builds from this foundation."

However, we think that since Correlium has continued to meddle with Apple's devices and software despite the initial lawsuit, the tension between the two companies will only continue to rise.

If you don't want to risk damaging your device or voiding its warranty, we don't recommend installing the hack.

How to install the hack?

So, you've decided to install the hack despite the possible consequences? Well, here's how you do it - head over to Corellium's Project Sandcastle website and download the beta version of the hack.

Currently, the beta version of the hack only works on iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Additionally, the beta version comes with very limited functionality, so don't get your hopes high. Once you've installed the hack, you'll only have 'read-only' access to the device's storage, so you can install any apps from Google Play Store.

But the bigger question is why anyone in their right mind would want to install Android on an iPhone. There are plenty of Android flagship alternatives to the iPhones, which should be considered as a better alternative.