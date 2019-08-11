Ace director SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan and other Tollywood celebs are thrilled over Telugu movies like Mahanati, Awe, Rangasthalam and Chi La Sow winning seven National Film Awards this year.

The government of India announced the winners of the 66th National Film Awards on Saturday. Late legendary actress Savitri's biopic Mahanati has bagged three awards - Best Film Telugu, Best Actress (Keerthy Suresh )and Best Costumes.

Nani's maiden production Awe has won two awards for Best Makeup and Best VFX awards. Ram Charan's Rangasthalam has won the National Film Award for Best Sound Mixing, while Rahul Ravindran's directorial debut Chi La Sow bagged Best Original Screenplay.

Until a few years ago, Tollywood was known as the "masala" film industry and winning National film awards was a rarity. But in the last 5 years, some Telugu movies have been winning national awards every year.

This year, four Telugu movies have bagged seven National film awards, which has delighted celebs and people in the Telugu states. Here is how celebs reacted after hearing news of the win.

SS Rajamouli: Very happy to see Telugu films winning several National Awards. Congratulations to the teams of #Mahanati, #Rangasthalam, #Awe & #ChiLaSow for winning at the 66th #NationalFilmAwards

Jr NTR: Telugu cinema is flying high! Congratulations to the teams of #Mahanati, #Rangasthalam, #Awe and #ChiLaSow for winning at the #66thNationalAwards.

Rana Daggubati: Congratulation to all the #nationalawards winners ! Telugu cinema stands in pride!! #Mahanati #Awe #ChiLaSow #Rangasthalam

Nani: Wall poster cinema team is very proud today. 2 national awards for our debut production. what more can we ask. Thank u to all our cast and crew. Thank u jury and congratulations to all the award winners #TeluguCinema #Mahanati #AWE #Rangasthalam #ChiLaSow

Devi Sri Prasad: CONGRATS Dear @KeerthyOfficial 4 d "BEST ACTRESS" NATIONAL AWARD.. CONGRATS to d teams of #Mahanati #Rangasthalam #Awe & #ChiLaSow 4 winning at the #66thNationalAwards.

KTR: #NationalFilmAwards2019 have recognised & honoured the talented Telugu Film Industry Many congratulations to @KeerthyOfficial on being chosen best actor & to team #Mahanati @nagashwin7 and #Swapna @23_rahulr for #ChiLaSow #Rangastalam team @NameisNani and team #Awe

Atlee: Congrats dear nanba @KeerthyOfficial for #Mahanati best actress National award Proud moment & Hats off to Mahanathi team

Shalini Pandey: Feeling happy for being a part of #Mahanati Congratulations to the teams of #Rangasthalam, #Awe and #ChiLaSow for winning at the #66thNationalAwards. @NameisNani @23_rahulr @KeerthyOfficial

I.Andrew babu: Congratulations to every NATIONAL AWARD winners specially our Telugu industry @KeerthyOfficial @23_rahulr #Mahanati #Rangasthalam #ChiLaSow #Awe

Dr.Rajasekhar: Congratulations to the National Award winning teams #Awe #Mahanati #ChiLaSow and #Rangasthalam you all made us proud! @PrasanthVarma @KeerthyOfficial @nagashwin7 @aryasukku @23_rahulr @susham

Sai Dharam Tej: Telugu cinema is shining... congratulations to all the winners #Mahanati #awe #Rangasthalam #ChiLaSow for winning the #66thNationalFilmAward

Gopi Mohan: Congratulations to all the Telugu Film Industry #NationalAward winners. Congratulations..@KeerthyOfficial for getting the most deserved award & to #Mahanati Team @nagashwin7 @SwapnaCinema @23_rahulr for #ChiLaSow #Rangastalam Team @NameisNani & Team for #Awe

Sayyeshaa: Congratulations @KeerthyOfficial on the #NationalFilmAwards So happy for you...truly well deserved! Loved #Mahanati

Athulya Ravi: Wow my hearty Congratulations for one of my favourite @KeerthyOfficial for winning best actress National award for #Mahanati . Inspiring and proud moment keep going and do more movies like that #NationalFilmAwards2019 #KeerthySuresh #NadigaiyarThilagam

Prasanth Varma 4.0: Thank you jury.. thank you ⁦@NameisNani ⁩ garu.. thank you all cast and crew of #Awe! #NationalFilmAwards