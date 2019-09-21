Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much-anticipated Texas event 'Howdy, Modi' is just a few days away and news has emerged that Pakistani organisations are attempting to sabotage the event, which is expected to be attended by around 50,000 people, on Sunday, September 22.

Several posts and invitations inviting people to protest the Indian PM's arrival and speech at Houston began popping up on social media. It was interesting to note that the bus pick-up locations of the protesters were mosques and this was pointed out by netizens.

Houston, we got a big problem! More than 20 mosques in Houston, TX used as pickup locations to pick up protesters to oppose Indian Prime Minister at the Howdy Modi event. I thought mosques were for praying only. Modi scares them. Pls live stream the protest. #HowdyModi pic.twitter.com/xPkvE1R2CD — Jana C Kaul, CISSP-ISSAP (@ckaul18) September 20, 2019

Reports state that the organisations propagating the messages have close ties with the ruling Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaaf party. For example, a Facebook post by user Fayaz Khalil Official explains the commute to the location of the protest and explains the logistics. An investigation into his profile shows that he is the "founder member of PTI youth wing" and there are images of him with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The leaflets passed have multiple names for the protest, including "Kashmir Rally", "Unwelcome Modi", and "IHF Modi Protest". This is to show that there are multiple protests going on but reports state that there is only one and is being promoted under different names.

A history-making protest also planned against fascist modi. It has never happened before for any other Indian prime minister. There is a lawsuits Houston against this modi event. Over 12,000-15000 people coming to protest against this staged drama.#AdiosModi pic.twitter.com/mvHSUQne14 — ShiaNumbers (@ShiaNumbers) September 20, 2019

That's Because the rest of us will be in Houston to protest traveling from Dallas, San Antonio & Austin) pic.twitter.com/HioGg4O9G3 — EZ ☆ (@nahtEaginuZ) September 21, 2019

While these protests are going on in Houston, another anti-Modi protest is being organised in New York City's Brooklyn named – "F**k Modi: Noise for Kashmir" by South Asian performers in the city. The protest will bring together many artists, activists, protesters to display their displeasure of Kashmir's 48th day in darkness after the Indian government scrapped its special status on August 4.

The Howdy, Modi event will also be attended US Prime Minister Donald Trump who will deliver a speech to the Indian diaspora. Meanwhile, President Trump will meet Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday and Narendra Modi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.