Maitri Bridge, the 260-feet long suspension bridge, was built in just 40 days over the Indus river in Jammu and Kashmir's Leh district. It was opened to the public on Monday, April 1.

The bridge is situated at Choglamsar village in Leh and is the longest suspension bridge over the Indus river.

The name Maitri symbolises the friendship between the military personnel and locals. The bridge was constructed by Combat Engineers of the Sahas Aur Yogyata Regiment of Indian Army's Fire and Fury Corps in a record time of 40 days. Almost 500 tonnes of equipment and construction material were taken to the location, reports ANI.

According to India Today, the bridge has been constructed to help the residents of Choglamsar, Stok and Chuchot.

According to ANI, the bridge was inaugurated by war veterans who were part of 1947-48, 1962, 1971 and 1999 operations in Jammu and Kashmir. They were led by an 89-year-old war veteran, Naik Phunchok Angdus (retd). The opening ceremony was conducted in the presence of Lt Gen YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Fire and Fury Corps.

