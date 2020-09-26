The last speech of SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on Friday, 15 September, at an event has now gone viral. The legendary singer had spoken about Covid-19 in the online stage performance in the last week of July.

Speaking at the event organised by Mouna Ragam Murali, SP Balasubrahmanyam hailed the team of musicians for their 100-day online performance, while claiming that singing online was a tough task.

The legend also spoke about how technology could change the way music-related works function in the years to come. SPB then talked about the pandemic and said, " We don't have to speak bad about corona. It is not a demon, but a curse for the mistakes committed by us. Our ancestors gave us this beautiful earth, water, air, and natural resources. Then, we betrayed nature and failed to give due respect to the mother earth. We are not creating a graveyard kind of situation for our future generations."

The deceased claimed that an intelligent person would not differentiate people on the basis of caste, religion, language, and country. At one point, he forgets the name of one of the contributors for his charity foundation but humbly accepts that he keeps forgetting his name too.

He chuckles and asks the organiser, "I am Baalu, right?" This gesture clearly holds a mirror to his humble nature. Check out his full speech here:

SPB was hospitalised on 5 August after testing positive for Covid-19. Initially, he was doing good and had also urged people not to visit the hospital to meet him. On 13 August, his health got deteriorated, and recovered a few weeks, later.

Even as the fans and well-wishers were expecting him to get discharged, they got a shock after his health condition got "extremely critical on Thursday and he breathed his last on Friday.