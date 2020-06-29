Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti on Monday penned post for the late actor. She also posted a picture from Sushant's prayer meet, which was conducted at their residence in Bihar.

"A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity. #Sushantsinghrajput." she captioned the post.

In the image, we can see Sushant's family members praying for him. Remembering Sushant, social media users paid their condolences on Shweta's post. "Lots of strength to your family," a user commented. "He was such a fine actor. Will truly miss him," another one wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his residence on July 14. Three days after his death his sister Shweta Singh Kirti had posted an open letter, apologising to him for all the pain he had to experience.

"Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u," reads the letter.