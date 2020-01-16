Allu Arjun is currently basking on the success of his latest outing Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which is directed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film has been doing well at the box office and is definitely the winner of the Sankranti race.

The actor is on cloud nine for bagging a hit even after a gap of 15 months. He is celebrating Sankranti with his family members at Megastar Chiranjeevi's new house. The whole Mega clan is present at the house for celebrations and it also includes celebrations of Ala Vaikunthapuramlo also.

Now that the celebrations are slowing down, the actor is going to begin shooting of his next film which will be directed by Sukumar. Tentatively titled AA20, the film was launched officially post-Sankranti and the makers made it official that Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to play a key role in the film.

Reports claim that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the lead antagonist of the film. The film is all about red sandalwood smuggling in Nallamala forest. The real deal is how the hero of the film is going to deal with it. It is said that Allu Arjun is going to play a Forest Officer in this film which has Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress.

After Arya and Arya 2, this film marks the third collaboration of Allu Arjun and Sukumar. Fans are super excited to know more about this film. The shoot of the film will go on floors soon. It is said that Allu Arjun, simultaneously, will shoot for Sriram Venu's Icon Kanabadutaledhu. Rumour has it that the actor is going to team up AR Murugadoss also. An official confirmation is awaited.