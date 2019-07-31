Rapper Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodiya, has finally opened up on how his stage name was inspired from Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 1999 action comedy film Badshah.

Badshah is a rap-music composer, who began his career in 2006 with Yo Yo Honey Singh in his band Mafia Mundeer. After splitting from the latter in 2012, he released his independent Haryanvi song Kar Gayi Chull, which was later adopted into the 2016 movie Kapoor and Sons. With Chul becoming hit with Hindi audience, there was not look back to this singer, who has churned out several hit numbers.

Though he is very popular across the globe for his songs, not many are aware of his real name. Badshah is seen with Sonakshi Sinha in the movie Khandaani Shafakhana, which is set for its release on August 2. He appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote when the rapper spilled the beans on his actual name.

Talking to Kapil Sharma, Badshah said, "My stage name Badshah is inspired by Shah Rukh Khan's movie Badshah. When the movie released in 1999 it was a big hit. All of my friends were in love with that movie. That was the time when I started writing a lot of songs and singing them in public, my friends started calling me Badshah. That's how my stage name Badshah became a thing."

Rapper Badshah also admitted that he is hardly recognized by his original name. "My real name is Prateek Singh Sisodiya, but I don't think a lot of people know it," added the rap-music composer.

Many actors, singer and rappers including Akshay Kumar, Mallika Sherawat, and Mithun Chakraborty have dropped their real names and taken up stage names which have later becomes their face. Badshah is another addition to the long list of those celebrities. Like them, he is also famous among the singers' community.

Having a gala weekend retreat viewer will have a musical drift with Badshah and Sonakshi setting the stage on fire. The rapper, who is known for his rap songs and peppy numbers will also be seen revealing his source of inspiration to write brilliant peppy numbers. Sonakshi will be seen revealing how she got Dabangg from Salman Khan during a fashion show.