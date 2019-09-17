Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew to Gujarat on Monday to celebrate his 69th birthday by meeting his mother and reviewing various projects near Narmada district, including the Statue of Unity and the Sardar Sarovar Dam.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Kevadiya on Tuesday, is expected to perform a "Maa Narmada Poojan" and visit the Sardar Sarovar Dam control room according to reports. He will also address a public meeting in the town.

Ahead of his birthday, the Sardar Sarovar Dam was illuminated with bright tricolour lights on Monday night.

Birthday wishes for PM Narendra Modi's 69th birthday flooded social media, with search trends associated with him dominating seven out of the top ten positions on Twitter in India. Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar wished him on his birthday.

Other senior BJP leaders including, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, also extended their wishes.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday in three languages - English, Hindi and Gujarati.

BJP has kicked off Modi's birthday celebrations with Home Minister Amit Shah launching 'Seva Saptah' or service week on Saturday, which will go on till September 21.

The drive includes various social schemes like a health checkup, blood donation and eye checkup as well as operation camps. The facilities will be available for the economically backward section of the country and will be undertaken by party leaders across the country.

Top five facts about PM Modi

1. The 14th Prime Minister of India, Narendra Damodardas Modi, was born on September 17, 1950, and is the first Prime Minister to be born in independent India.

2. He is also the first prime minister to win two consecutive terms, with a full majority in the Lok Sabha 2019 elections outside the Indian National Congress. After former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he is the second person to complete five years in the PM office.

3. He is known to embrace his past of helping his father sell tea as a child and later running his own stall in Vadnagar, Gujarat.

4. His long-time association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) began when was eight-years-old and strengthened in 1971 after he became a full-time party worker. He rose through the ranks and became the party's general secretary in 2001.

5. Known for his focus on international relations with foreign world leaders, he has made several landmark visits, becoming the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel. His visit to Pakistan was also the first time a PM visited the neighbouring country in 12 years.

Modi's close association with US President Donald Trump has noticeably strengthened recently after Trump confirmed attendance at the upcoming 'Howdy, Modi!' event, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 50,000 Indian-Americans in Houston, Texas on September 22.