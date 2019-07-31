Ajith Kumar's much-awaited movie Nerkonda Paarvai has got clearance certificate from the regional censor board. The Tamil film has bagged 'U/A' certificate and will release worldwide on 8 August.

As per the reports, the members of the censor board were happy with the product, but has advised several cuts and asked a few words to mute in order to get 'U/A' certificate. A photo, which is said to be a screen shot of the censor certification, is doing rounds on social media.

It has highlighted a couple of words which need to be muted in the film. A few words that include 'bi**h' has come under the scrutiny of the censor board as the members found those words to be "indecent" and "degrades women."

The picture, which is doing rounds on social media, can be seen below:

Nerkonda Paarvai is the Tamil remake of hit Hindi movie Pink. H Vinoth has funded the movie, which is produced by Bollywood's leading producer Boney Kapoor.

The film story deals around three modern women who are falsely accused of a crime. It tries to expose regressed mindset of the people, who judge women based on their dress. Ajith plays the role of a lawyer who comes to their rescue.

The Tamil version has been tweaked to suit the image of Ajith without affecting the core theme. Shraddha Srinath and Abhirami Venkatachalam are enacting the roles played by Taapsee Pannu and Kirti Kulhari in the original, while Andrea Tariang is doing the same role in both the flicks.

The film has Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, Nirav Shah's cinematography and Gokul Chandran's editing.