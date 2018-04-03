Almost all women suffer from cramps during period and the pain can range from mild to severe. While the discomfort is mainly around lower belly or back region, some women feel pain in their thigh area and the condition is worsened by headaches, diarrhea, constipation, nausea, and vomiting.

While we all learn to deal with it, there are some homemade remedies that can make our lives better. Women have been advised sometime or other to apply heat or drink warm milk to ease the pain, but they often complain that these remedies don't work well for severe pain.

Here are some effective hacks to make severe cramps less painful:

Have an orgasm

According to healthline.com, vaginal orgasms can trigger your brain to release neurotransmitters like endorphins and oxytocin. Endorphins are known to decrease pain perception.

"Vaginal orgasms [are described] as being internal and involving the whole-body; that's probably because the nerves that carry sensations from the clitoris are different from the nerves from the vagina," Dr. Barry Komisaruk, a psychology professor at Rutgers University who studied the female orgasm told BBC.

Consume blackstrap molasses

Blackstrap molasses, which is a byproduct of sugar cane's refining process, is believed to be a time-tested remedy for menstrual cramps. The viscous product is rich in calcium, iron, potassium, magnesium, manganese and vitamin B6, according to top10homeremedies.com and is said to reduce blood clots and soothe the uterine wall's muscles.

Sip some herbal tea

Herbal teas are known to soothe period cramps. Chamomile tea is a popular choice for women who suffer period cramps. Other herbs like fennel seeds, cinnamon and ginger are known to reduce pain and other symptoms.

Start some exercise

This might sound absurd, but little stretching can actually relieve you from period pain. Brisk walking or any type of physical activity can soothe menstrual cramps, as per medicaldaily.com. Yoga can also ease the discomfort. According to doyouyoga.com, yoga positions like Child's Pose, Forward Fold, Knees-to-Chest Pose and Supine Twist can significantly reduce cramps.