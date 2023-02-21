For the fans of Hera Pheri franchise, there is some great news for y'all! Akshay Kumar is reportedly back shooting for Hera Pheri 3. Yes, you read that right! After a lot of drama unfolded over what went behind Akshay saying no to the project, it has been reported that Kumar finally agreed to do the project. And what's more? The shooting too has already begun!

A TOI report has stated that the shoot of the film has started with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. The report further adds that Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan are not a part of the film anymore.

The news of Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay Kumar in HP3 had not gone down well with many. However, it was later revealed that the Shehzada actor was never going to replace Kumar, instead he had been roped in for another character.

Akshay's reason behind saying NO

Akshay had told HT that the film's sensibilities didn't align with his own. He had said that the decision to take a step back had hurt him too.

"We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way. The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it's a part of me, my life and, my journey, in a huge way," Akshay had said.

Suniel Shetty, on the other hand, had always maintained that there can be no Hera Pheri without Akshay Kumar. He had also said that he will talk to Akshay and bring him back.