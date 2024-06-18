Ananya Panday is on cloud nine, as the actor is riding high on success not just in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. Ananya was in Milan as she attended, Swarovski 'Masters of Light' exhibition. Ananya took to social media and shared a series of stunning photos on Instagram.

Ananya Panday shines in a green glittery body-con outfit at the Swarovski exhibition in Milan; Gwyneth Paltrow attends

On Monday evening, Ananya dropped a series of photos wherein she posed with Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow.

For the evening, Ananya wore a green, sequined mini dress and matching jewellery. She looked like a vision to behold in a stunning glittery green outfit.

On the other hand, Gwyneth opted for a silver slip dress.

Ananya posted a photo with the Hollywood star on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "one of the sweetest people ever."

She also mentioned, "Such an honour to attend the Swarovski 'Masters of Light' exhibition in Milan @giovannaengelbert @swarovski (swipe to the end for the reference )"

Netizens flocked to her comments section and showered her with love and compliments.

Ananya's BFF Suhana said, "Tinkle Bell."

Karan Johar commented, " Hot." With fire emoji.

A popular fashion page named Diet Sabya lauded her for her ensemble and shared the reel on their Instagram feed. Diet Sabya captioned the video of Ananya as, "TWO upcoming releases. She also has the most amount of international brands for a Gen Z celeb. Is this the post-breakup glow up? Is this her "revenge dress" moment? Has Ananya moved on from an obsessive romance will lead you to oblivion into greener pastures? So many questions, so little answers (for now). But you can hate her (because Nepo) or love her (she's improved!), but A Pandey is serving ...?.."

Another commented, "I am here for her Revenge Dress era." A user commented, "She has been judged wrong. No one's doing it like her." Meanwhile, Ananya's BFF Suhana Khan called her 'Tinker Bell' and Karan Johar wrote 'Hot' under her photos.

For the unversed, there were reports that Ananya was dating Aditya Roy Kapur.

However, the media reports further claimed that the duo have called it quits.

Work Front

Ananya will be lending her voice to the Hindi version of Disney and Pixar's upcoming animated film Inside Out 2. In the project, Ananya will be the voice behind Riley, a teenage girl. Sharing her excitement.

Ananya told news agency ANI, "I have always been such a huge fan of Disney and Pixar animated films, these stories transport you to a world that is so entertaining and yet relatable at the same time. I remember being a teenager myself when I saw Inside Out a few years ago and being so mesmerized by this wonderful world of colourful emotions, never imagining in my wildest dreams that one day I would be an integral part of such a novel story! Voicing Riley made me relive so many of my childhood moments and this is definitely, the most fun I've had at work!"