Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was in India last week, the actor had a short but super busy visit. Priyanka was in Mumbai for three days. The actor landed in India on October 16 and attended multiple events the following days. Priyanka jetted out of Mumbai on 19th Oct. From attending the Max Factor event she also graced her presence at the screening of Paani which is helmed by Adinath Kothare.

The actor looked stunning wearing body-hugging tight outfits, the off-shoulder outfits accentuated her hourglass figure.

'Her original jawline is back?': Netizens notice Priyanka Chopra edited pics with face fat as she celebrated Karwa Chauth in maroon tracksuit with Nick Jonas

As soon she wrapped up her work commitments in Mumbai she jetted off to NYC to be with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

The actor celebrated Karwa Chauth with her husband, in traditional style. But her outfit was way too casual for the pious festival. Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of her Karwa Chauth with her husband and singer Nick Jonas in London.

In a slew of pictures, one can see, Priyanka sipping water while Nick holds a glass for her. They were on a video call with the actor's mother, Madhu Chopra. Priyanka was seen holding puja thali.

Another picture shows Priyanka sitting on a couch and smiling while reading a note with Nick's name on it. The next picture shows, Priyanka flaunting her mehendi design which featured Nick's birthday and the number 3, alongside a heart motif on her palm.

Priyanka added the romantic song Chand Chupa Badal Mein from the 1999 film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

For the Karwa Chauth ritual Priyanka Chopra was dressed in a maroon tracksuit paired with a red dupatta, Priyanka completed her festive look with traditional earrings, bangles and sindoor. In her post, she wished, "Happy Karwa Chauth," and humorously noted, "And yes, I'm filmy."

She geotagged the location as London, United Kingdom.

Netizens weren't impressed with Priyanka wearing track pants for the Karwa Chauth festivities. A section of eagle-eyed netizens was of the view that Priyanka's jawline was sleek and well defined, and her face card looked perfect due to her jawline during her Mumbai visit, however, her Karwa Chauth pictures were different, her face looked puffy and the jawline was missing.

Netizens were of the view that Priyanka is a global icon and doesn't need to resort to such heavy editing tactics as she has a huge fan following.

Take a look at the comments.

Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in 2018. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.