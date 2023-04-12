Mumbaikars and daily commuters are used to facing and dealing with traffic during peak hours. However due to new metro lines being made, the roads on the western express highway are mostly dug up and Mumbaikars especially car owners take hours to reach their destination even during non-peak hours, commuting to the nearest destination by road has become a daily task. Not just commuters but even, celebrities are bearing the brunt of Mumbai traffic.

Recently, actor-politician Hema Malini ditched her car and travelled by metro and then by auto in Mumbai as she was tired of travelling by road. Hema Malini who stays in Juhu which is also a suburb travelled in the morning to Dashiar by car which took her almost 2 hours, and as its peak hour in the evening, Hema said that she decided to take a metro ride rather than getting stuck in traffic.

Taking to Twitter, Hema shared a series of posts talking about her journey. While narrating the incident the actress also obliged her fans by clicking selfies and interacted with a few.

Sharing the post pictures from the metro station, Hema wrote, "I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience. Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro and OMG! What a joy it was! True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr (two hearts emoji)."

After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me!

In the metro with the public? pic.twitter.com/Whr7mOIRM8 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

Hema also shared a video from inside the metro. She wrote, "After my metro experience, decided to go by auto from DN Nagar to Juhu & that too was fulfilled. Landed by auto at my house & the dazed security could not believe their eyes! All in all, a wonderful, pleasurable experience for me! In the metro with the public."

This is the video I shot from inside the auto? Enjoyed myself thoroughly! pic.twitter.com/ZGWR52wAGQ — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

After this, Hema also posted a video of her sitting inside an auto. As she enjoyed the ride, Hema said, "We are sitting in the auto and all. Auto rickshaw mein hum aarahe hai. Narendar k saath main aarahi hoon (We are coming in an auto rickshaw. I am coming with Narendar)... We are reaching Juhu."

I must share with all of you my unique, wonderful experience.Drove 2 hours to reach Dahisar by car, so tiring! In the eve decided I would try the metro, and OMG! What a joy it was!True, we went thro tough times during the constr, but worth it! Clean, fast & ws in Juhu in 1/2 hr? pic.twitter.com/2OZPMtORCu — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 11, 2023

She also added, "My God, what traffic, how people are driving. Gaadi kahi se bhi jarahi hai, idhar udhar (Cars are going in every direction, here and there), my God very scary but very interesting." Hema captioned the post, "This is the video I shot from inside the auto. Enjoyed myself thoroughly!"

A user wrote, "U r so down to earth ...unbelievable."

Another user wrote, "Hemaji's day out."

The third one wrote, "Was recently in Mumbai. Travelled by Mumbai metro and AC fast urban trains. Very convenient to travel and less stressful than driving around in car. Saved lot of money too. I recommend everyone to use it."