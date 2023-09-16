OG Dream actor Hema Malini is known for her timeless beauty. Apart from showcasing her acting mettle over the years. Hema Malini is a trained Bharat Natyam dancer and often performs at various events. The beautiful actor is the epitome of grace and pose and her mesmerising dance often leaves everyone spellbound.

The OG 'Dream Girl' of Bollywood, Hema, who is also the Lok Sabha BJP MP on Friday night attended an event in the city. She looked divine in a pinkish tone Kanjivaram saree.

Bollywood actress Hema Malini has a close call during an event

The actor was making her way towards the podium when media surrounded her for photo-ops and while walking the veteran actor tripped a little and was about to fall when she held herself.

Netizens got worried for the actor and slammed the paparazzi for sharing Hema Malini's video of her tripping.

A user said, " Can we refrain from showing our seniors our legends falling and tripping? It somehow feels disrespectful.

Another said, "Very normal men and women face this. Why do camera ppl make such a. Big video or reel on these matters to get eye balls. This is very bad ... every artist are a human being too who face day to day same natural problems as us."

The third one wrote, "I mean uh should have some sense not to show such videos of tripping."

While a section of netizens trolled her for calling her "Botox beauty" and not interacting with the paparazzi.

Hema Malini dances at a fashion show

During Janmashtami, the actor attended a book launch and also performed dance steps, along with the models during the fashion show. Hema posed around the male model who was representing 'Lord Krishna', leaving the audience in awe of her performance.

Take a look