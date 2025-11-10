Veteran actor Dharmendra has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reports surfaced claiming that he is on ventilator support and in critical condition. However, his son Sunny Deol issued a statement dismissing these reports and clarifying that Dharmendra is stable, putting rumours to rest.

Sunny Deol issued a statement requesting privacy

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. We request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," the statement read.

Despite Sunny's assurance, fans and celebs are praying for Dharmendra's speedy recovery.

Sunny Deol, along with his son, arrives at Breach Candy hospital to meet Dharmendra

On Monday evening, Sunny Deol, along with his son Karan Deol, was papped arriving at the hospital. The actor, seated in the front seat, covered his face with his hand and avoided the media. He looked tense and was seen keeping his hand on his head, appearing visibly emotional. Karan, seated in the back, appeared occupied with his phone.

Dharmendra's wife, actress Hema Malini, was also papped visiting the hospital to see her ailing husband.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about his health and addressing the ventilator rumours, Hema said, "We're hoping for his speedy recovery."

Taking to Instagram, Hema Malini wrote, "I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji who is in hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery.."

Salman Khan was papped arriving at Breach Candy hospital.

Dharmendra's health update

Last week, Dharmendra visited the hospital after complaining of breathlessness. At that time, his team had stated that it was just a routine check-up.

As per reports, sources clarified, "Yes, Dharmendra is currently at Breach Candy Hospital, but there is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and often visits the hospital for regular medical tests. It seems someone spotted him there, leading to unnecessary panic among fans. He is absolutely fine."

Days after his hospitalisation, his wife, actor-politician Hema Malini, interacted with reporters and reassured fans. When she was spotted at the airport leaving the city, photographers asked her, "Sir kaise hain (How is sir)?" to which she simply gestured "okay," putting concerns to rest.