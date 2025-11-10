Bollywood veteran superstar Dharmendra, aged 89, is currently admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. The actor was rushed to the hospital last week after complaining of breathlessness. Since then, he has been kept under strict medical observation by doctors.

However, on Monday, it was widely reported that the actor is on ventilator support. A report by NDTV also mentioned that veteran actor Dharmendra is under ventilator care at Breach Candy Hospital.

Dharmendra's team has clarified that the veteran actor is under medical observation

In the last couple of hours, there have been rumours that Dharmendra has been put on a ventilator, and even of his passing. However, his team relased a statement where they confirmed that he is indeed in the hospital, and he is getting better. He's under observation, but there's nothing to worry about. The family has requested privacy at this time.

The exact cause of his illness remains unclear; however, according to sources, he had initially visited the hospital for a routine check-up and has been staying there since for additional examinations.

His sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol continue to stay by his side, and the family has urged fans not to panic over circulating rumours.

However, there is still no update on his discharge date.

As soon as the news of Dharmendra on ventilator support went viral, fans took to social media and prayed for the veteran star's speedy recovery.

A few days ago, Hema Malini was papped at the Mumbai airport, and when photographers inquired about Dharmendra's health, she confirmed that he is doing well and recovering. Hema Malini gave a reassuring "okay" gesture and folded her hands in gratitude, indicating that there was nothing serious to worry about.

The superstar will soon celebrate his 90th birthday in December.

Earlier in April this year, Dharmendra underwent cataract surgery.

Work front

Dharmendra was last seen in the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya in 2024. The movie starred actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor is set to star next in the movie 'Ikkis', directed by ace director Sriram Raghavan. The movie stars Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia. The movie is a war drama based on the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient.

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Sikandar Kher in important roles and is slated to release in December. On Wednesday, the trailer of Ikkis was released. Taking to his social media account, Bollywood superstar Sunny Deol, the elder son of Dharmendra, who seemed extremely thrilled to see his father working at a senior age, shared it on his social media account as well.

He wrote, "The actor shared the trailer and wrote in the caption, "PAPA is going to ROCK again. Looking GOOD, PAPA. LOVE YOU. Dear Agastya, all the very best, you will rock too! Woh Ikkis Ka Tha, Ikkis Ka Hi Rahega! Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present #Ikkis, an untold true story of India's youngest Param Vir Chakra awardee – Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, directed by Sriram Raghavan. #IkkisTrailer Out Now. In cinemas December 2025!"