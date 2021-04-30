The second wave of COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll on people's lives and wellbeing. Amid a record-high spike in COVID cases, overwhelmed hospitals, there's also a shortage of oxygen as people are facing breathing difficult - a primary symptom of COVID-19. In a bid to help people improve lung capacity through breathing techniques, The Art of Living is conducting a virtual campaign for ten days.

These virtual sessions will run from 7.30 pm to 8.15 pm, starting May 1 and streamed on YouTube. They are aimed at providing spiritual and emotional comfort in these trying times. The sessions will be led by Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Boost immunity, lung capacity

Sri Sri Ravishankar will teach special set of breathing exercises and mediations that will help boost lung capacity, improve immunity and provide deep relaxation to the mind. Last year, millions around the globe benefitted from the 'Open up in Lockdown' meditations with Gurudev.

"In these challenging times, let us all be brave and keep our strength and faith intact," Gurudev was quoted as saying.