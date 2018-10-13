Kajol starrer Helicopter Eela ended its first day at the box office with an average collection. The film's occupancy rate at the theatres was very low in the morning, but it rose a bit during the evening shows.

Helicopter Eela released alongside two other Bollywood films – Tumbbad and FryDay. However, it is the Kajol starrer, which has the highest hype around it comparatively.

The family drama reportedly witnessed an average occupancy of around 10-15 per cent at the Indian box office on day 1. According to early estimates, Helicopter Eela collected Rs 2.30 crore (approximately) on day 1 at the domestic market. Exact figures awaited.

Although it is not a great start, the makers of the film would be satisfied considering the fact that the movie has been made on a limited budget. Kajol's stardom is expected to work in favour of the film.

Despite getting mixed reviews from critics, Helicopter Eela may witness a decent jump in its business over the weekend as it is a family drama. However, Andhadhun, which was released last Friday, can affect its collection to great extent.

Directed by Pradeep Sarkar, Helicopter Eela is a light-hearted film, showcasing the ups and downs in a mother-son relationship. While Kajol plays the mother, Riddhi Sen is seen as her college-going son.