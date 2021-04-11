A helicopter carrying the Lulu group chief MA Yusuf Ali and his wife has made an emergency landing by the side of the national highway 66 on the outskirts of Kochi. Apart from Yusuf and his wife, three more people were boarding the helicopter. All the passengers have been admitted to a nearby Private hospital with minor injuries. According to the hospital authorities, all people are safe.

Due to a technical problem, the Lulu Group chopper was forced to land in the marshy area at about 8:30 a.m. within the Panangad Police Station limits. There was rain with winds in the region at the time, according to local sources.

The helicopter's doors were jammed, and four people were lifted out of the window, according to an eyewitness. Reportedly, Yusuf Ali said that his back hurt and that he was removed from the helicopter and after which his wife and the other passengers were also removed. It is to be noted that Lulu Group is one of the largest supermarket chains. It is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Kerala: A helicopter carrying Indian Lulu Group head MA Yusuff Ali and his wife crash-landed near Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) campus in Panangad.



Yusuf was honoured on Friday

It was reported that Yusuf and 11 others were honoured with the Abu Dhabi Award on Friday by Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. He was recognized in the UAE for his support of national initiatives and events, including sports, culture, charitable and community-based projects.