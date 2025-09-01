Popular actor Priya Marathe passed away on August 31 in Mumbai after a prolonged battle with cancer. Her sudden demise has left both the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries in shock. Priya's last rites were held on Sunday, attended by a few celebrities from the Marathi industry.

Co-stars and friends from the industry took to social media to express their grief. Actor Prarthana Behre, who played Priya's younger sister in Pavitra Rishta, was seen breaking down at the funeral. Ankita Lokhande, who could not attend the ceremony, faced backlash for her absence. Fans were upset that she hadn't posted a tribute or shared any memories following the shocking news.

However, on Monday, after facing criticism, Ankita Lokhande penned an emotional note. She wrote, "Priya was my first friend from Pavitra Rishta. Me, Prarthana, and Priya... our little gang... it always felt so wholesome when we were together. Priya, Prats, and I lovingly called each other 'wedee' (mad girls) in Marathi, and that bond was truly special. She was there in my good days and held me through my sad days... never once missing to show up when I needed her. She never missed attending the Gauri Maha Aarti during Ganpati Bappa, and this year, I'll pray for your soul there, my wedee... while missing you dearly."

Lauding Priya's strength and courage, Ankita added, "Priya was the strongest—she fought every battle with so much courage. Aaj ti nahiye amchya sobat (today she is no longer with us), and it breaks my heart even to write this. Losing her is a reminder that we never really know the battles someone is fighting behind their smile... so, be kind... always."

Bidding her final farewell, Ankita concluded, "Priya, my dear wedee, you will always live in my heart and in my memories. Thank you for every laugh, every tear, every moment. Until we meet again... Om Shanti."

Despite the heartfelt tribute, Ankita once again faced trolling online. Many netizens criticised her for what they perceived as insincere sympathy, pointing out that she had called Priya her best friend yet had not attended the funeral.

Usha Nadkarni remembered Priya and mourned her loss, sharing how first Sushant Singh Rajput and now Priya have left for the heavenly abode.

Speaking to TellyChakkar, Usha said, "This wasn't the age to leave us, she had just got married, she should've been starting a family, raising her kids. I had thought of meeting her of late, but then decided against it because she may not have been looking good, her hair would've fallen off due to her cancer treatment, and she wouldn't have wanted us to see her in that state."

In Pavitra Rishta, Priya essayed the role of Varsha, a strong, opinionated, and bold character. She played Ankita Lokhande's (Archana's) younger sister on the show.

Anurag Sharma, Priya's co-star from her hit television show Pavitra Rishta, took to his social media account to share a still from their show and expressed his grief and shock.

He wrote, "This is so unbelievable. Heartbreaking news we got today. I have lost a truly beautiful person, brilliant artist and a friend. "Thousands of memories spent with you are shuffling through my mind right now, but my hands are shivering. "Memories of working together will always be cherished. It was an honor to have shared the screen with Priya Marathe. She was a warm and generous soul whose laughter will never be forgotten. Rest in peace" Mere dost Priya Marathe Rest in peace Om Shanti #priyamarathe."

Priya's co-star and Marathi star Subodh Bhave took to his social media account in revealing how her cancer relapsed while she was shooting with him in the Marathi show, "Tu Bhetshil Navyane". He also mentioned how strong Priya was and spoke of her determination and talent.

Priya's Battle with Cancer

Priya was first diagnosed with cancer a few years ago and had initially recovered, only to relapse this year. Unfortunately, her body did not respond well to treatment this time, leading to her untimely death at the age of 38. She is survived by her mother and husband, Shantanu Moghe, a renowned actor in the Marathi industry.