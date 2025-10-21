In a meticulously orchestrated operation, a group of thieves executed what is being called the "heist of the century" at Paris' iconic Louvre Museum. The robbery, which took place in broad daylight, resulted in the theft of eight invaluable Napoleonic-era artifacts in under eight minutes, leaving France in a state of shock and disbelief. This audacious act has not only triggered a national investigation but also raised significant concerns about the security measures at one of the world's most visited museums.

The heist occurred on a Sunday morning around 9:30 a.m., shortly after the museum opened its doors to the public. The thieves, a group of four, arrived with precision and purpose. Two men, wearing motorcycle helmets, approached the south side of the Louvre on Yamaha T-Max scooters. Meanwhile, another pair, dressed in conspicuous yellow and orange vests, positioned themselves inside a monte-meubles, a truck equipped with a basket lift typically used for hoisting furniture into Paris' hard-to-reach apartments.

With traffic cones strategically placed to secure the area, the thieves deployed the lift, allowing two of them to ascend to the second-floor balcony. Armed with an angle grinder, they swiftly broke through a window, gaining access to the Apollo Gallery. This gallery is one of the Louvre's most ornate rooms, housing the French crown jewels and other priceless artifacts. Inside, the thieves used the angle grinder again to smash two display cases, seizing nine pieces of Napoleonic-era jewelry.

Stolen treasures and escape

Among the stolen treasures were a necklace and a pair of earrings gifted by Napoleon I to his second wife, Empress Marie-Louise. Also taken were a diadem, a brooch, and a decorative bow that once belonged to Empress Eugénie, wife of Napoleon III. The diadem alone was adorned with nearly 2,000 diamonds. Additionally, the thieves made off with a tiara, necklace, and single earring from a sapphire set worn by Marie-Amelie, the last queen of France. This particular necklace was studded with eight sapphires and 631 diamonds.

As the thieves made their escape, they dropped two items, including the Crown of Empress Eugénie, which was later found broken near the scene. Remarkably, they missed one of the most valuable pieces in the gallery, the Regent Diamond, valued by Sotheby's at over $60 million.

Alexandre Giquello, president of France's leading Drouot auction house, remarked, "That item alone is worth several tens of millions of euros, and it's not, in my opinion, the most important item taken by the burglars."

The heist has sent ripples of outrage and embarrassment across France, a nation that takes immense pride in its history and cultural heritage.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the robbery as "an attack on a heritage we cherish," pledging that those responsible would be brought to justice. A team of 60 investigators is now in a race against time to track down the suspects and recover the treasures of "inestimable value," amid fears that they may be lost forever.

Visitors evacuated the Louvre speak about the confusion in the museum after thieves broke in through a window and stole priceless jewelry before escaping on motorbikes https://t.co/IPikTTOify pic.twitter.com/7xJn63sL2c — Reuters (@Reuters) October 19, 2025

The Culture and Interior ministries convened an emergency meeting following the heist, directing senior officials across France to review and strengthen security at cultural institutions. Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, "What is certain is that we failed," and describing the incident as a "negative" and "deplorable" image of France.

Meanwhile, Macron's political rival, Jordan Bardella, leader of the far-right and a frontrunner for the 2027 presidential election, criticized the incident as a reflection of "the disintegration of the state" under Macron, calling it "an unbearable humiliation for our country."

This is not the first time the Louvre has been at the center of a major theft. In 1911, a museum decorator named Vincenzo Peruggia famously stole the Mona Lisa. At the time, Da Vinci's masterpiece was not the global icon it is today, but the heist turned it into one, sparking worldwide fascination with the painting. In more recent years, French museums have continued to face high-profile thefts, including the theft of raw gold from the National Museum of Natural History and porcelain works worth around $11 million from the Adrien Dubouché Museum in Limoges.

Following the latest Louvre heist, the SUD Culture union criticized the government for cutting jobs dedicated to security and failing to properly fund surveillance equipment. Staffing has been a growing concern at the Louvre, with staff going on strike earlier this year, forcing temporary closures as they raised alarms about overcrowding and mass tourism. In 2023, the museum even decided to limit visitors to 30,000 per day, roughly a third of its previous capacity. Although it remains unclear whether staffing shortages directly contributed to the theft, unions warned in June that employees were still overstretched, with too few people monitoring too many entrances, exits, and visitors.

The Louvre remains closed as the manhunt for the four thieves continues. In a statement on its website, the museum announced that anyone who had already purchased tickets would automatically receive a refund. Interior Minister Laurent Nunez described the heist as "a major, highly organized operation" carried out by a team that had done its homework. So far, officials have not found any evidence of foreign actors being involved.

Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau revealed that authorities are investigating whether the heist was commissioned by a collector, exploring the hypothesis of organized crime. "We're looking at the hypothesis of organized crime," she told BFM TV, adding that it could be professionals working on spec for a buyer. The jewels could also be used to launder profits from other criminal enterprises, according to the prosecutor. "Nowadays, anything can be linked to drug trafficking, given the significant sums of money obtained from drug trafficking," she said.

As the investigation unfolds, the audacity and precision of the heist continue to captivate the public's imagination. Elaine and Christina, two sisters from Ireland visiting Paris, expressed their fascination with the heist. "It feels like we're a part of history, we just can't even believe it. It's amazing and shocking at the same time. It's sad, and of course, I hope they catch the people that did it, but for me, it kind of heightens my experience," said Elaine.

