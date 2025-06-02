Unexpected heavy snowfall in the high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir surprised residents on May 31, even as many parts of the Union Territory continued to grapple with scorching heat.

Sinthan Top and other areas of Kishtwar district, bordering Kashmir's Anantnag district, received heavy snowfall, forcing authorities to shut down the Anantnag-Sinthan-Kishtwar highway (NH-244)—the only road connecting the two districts.

According to officials, the overnight snowfall at Sinthan Top brought traffic to a complete halt. The unexpected weather not only disrupted local life but also forced travelers to make alternate arrangements. The Meteorological Department attributed the snowfall to an unusual western disturbance, which also brought cold and rain to the high-altitude regions.

While temperatures in the plains of Jammu hovered around 40°C, high-altitude areas in Kishtwar and Anantnag were blanketed in snow, severely affecting normal life. Reports indicated 1 to 2 feet of snow accumulation at Sinthan Top, completely blocking the road. The administration confirmed that snow clearance operations are underway, but traffic will resume only once weather conditions improve.

Local residents described the unseasonal snowfall as a rare summer event, but also expressed frustration over delayed supplies and disrupted essential services. Mohammad Rashid, a resident of Kishtwar, said, "We were suffering from the heat, but the sudden snowfall changed everything. Due to the road closure, we are facing difficulty in reaching Anantnag."

The Meteorological Department has forecast light snowfall or rain in the high-altitude areas over the next few days. Authorities have advised travelers to avoid routes such as Sinthan Top and other affected areas and urged the public to stay updated through official channels and follow safety precautions.

Snowfall Reported Across Kashmir

Snowfall was also reported in Tulail and Razdan Top areas of Gurez Valley in north Kashmir's Bandipora district, Peer Ki Gali in south Kashmir's Shopian, and Zojila Pass along the Srinagar-Leh highway. As a precautionary measure, the Bandipora-Gurez road was closed due to slippery conditions.

Rainfall in the plains, including in Srinagar, added to the chill. The city recorded a maximum temperature of just 14.5°C, marking the coldest May day ever recorded—a stark contrast to the 34°C recorded just a week earlier.

Other parts of the Valley, including Qazigund, Pahalgam, Kupwara, Kokernag, and Gulmarg, also experienced significantly below-normal day temperatures. In the Jammu region, Jammu city recorded 32.9°C, Banihal 14.6°C, and Katra 28.6°C, all below seasonal averages.

Police Rescue Stranded Passengers at Sinthan Top

Amid fresh snowfall in Anantnag, J&K Police rescued passengers stranded at Sinthan Top. Responding to a distress call from a passenger aboard a Xylo vehicle (JK17-7352), Police Station Larnoo promptly dispatched a team led by the SHO to the site. The vehicle, carrying eight passengers and a driver, had become stranded due to the snowfall.

Despite challenging weather and terrain, all individuals were safely evacuated. The timely and coordinated response highlighted Anantnag Police's commitment to public safety and emergency response. J&K Police have urged commuters to stay updated with weather advisories and exercise caution before traveling to high-altitude, snow-prone areas.

Schools Shut, Roads Closed as Weather Disrupts Life

The sudden shift in weather conditions—marked by widespread rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall—disrupted daily life across the region. Several key roads were closed, and educational institutions were shut down in some areas.

Unseasonal snowfall forced the closure of many hilly routes, including the Mughal Road, which connects Poonch and Rajouri districts in Jammu with Shopian in Kashmir, and the Sinthan Road, connecting Kishtwar with Anantnag.

Snowfall in Peer Ki Gali along the Mughal Road, Margan Top, Sinthan Top, Warwan in Kishtwar, and Chasana in Reasi disrupted normal life. There were also reports of livestock deaths, with several sheep and goats perishing in the cold.

The Weather Department has predicted another spell of light to moderate rain and thunderstorms at scattered to many places on June 2 and 3.