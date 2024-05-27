As many as 13 people were killed in separate incidents as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning lashed several parts of Telangana on Sunday night. Heavy rains coupled with strong gales wreaked havoc in several districts including state capital Hyderabad.

The downpour along with thunderstorms under the impact of severe cyclonic storm Remal in Bay of Bengal claimed 13 lives, uprooted trees, damaged electricity and communication towers and disrupted transport and power supply. Nagarkurnool district alone accounted for seven deaths. Four deaths were reported from various parts of Hyderabad and two from Medak.

The strong gales left a trail of destruction in Nagarkurnool, Medak, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri and Nalgonda districts. Four people including a father and daughter died after an under-construction poultry shed collapsed at Tandoor village in Nagarkurnool district.

Mallesh (38), a farmer, his daughter Anusha (12), construction workers Chennamma (38) and Ramudu (36) died and four others were injured in the incident. Three other deaths were reported from the same district. Two of them died in lightning. At Shamirpet on the outskirts of Hyderabad, two persons lost their lives after an uprooted tree fell on them, while they were riding a motorcycle.

The deceased are identified as Dhananjay (44) and Nagireddy Rami Reddy (56). In Hafeezpet area of Hyderabad, Mohammed Rasheed (45) and Mohammed Samad (3) were killed when bricks from the roof of a neighbouring house fell on them due to strong gales. Rain coupled with gales also hit Mahabubnagar, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Yadadri-Bhongir, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts.

Power supply was disrupted at many places as transmission and distribution lines were snapped, tree branches fell on power cables, poles were damaged and uprooted. Hoardings, cell towers and debris also fell on roads and houses at a few places.

(With inputs from IANS)