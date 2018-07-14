A heavy downpour in the National Capital Region brought a big relief for Delhiites but made a hard time for the commuters on Friday as they had to push their way through waterlogged roads, following the traffic that came to standstill in different parts of the city.

Several areas like Dhaula Kuan, Tilak Bridge, Modi Mill Flyover and many important stretches were completely flooded. The traffic was diverted at several roads due to waterlogging, which created havoc among commuters.

Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and several areas in Gurgaon witnessed traffic congestion due to heavy rain.

Commuters had to wade through Zakhira flyover, Kamal T-Point, Anand Prabat, Y- Point old railway bridge at Kishan Ganj, Azad Market and near the old iron bridge at Dharmpura due to traffic congestion. Heavy rains lashed the region due to which many commuters between Delhi and Gurgaon had to face problems because of the fewer availability of cabs as the cab companies hiked the fares during rain.

Apart from these, many other areas reported waterlogging such as Mayapuri flyover, Naraina flyover, Airport Road, Moolchand underpass, Bhairon Marg, Mathura Road, Defence Colony flyover, Baba Khadak Singh Marg, Shadipur metro station and Chhatarpur metro station.

According to MeT department, the city received 52.4 mm of rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. The observatories of Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 14.2 mm, 44.2 mm, 118.4 mm and 71.4 mm of rain, respectively.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city was a notch above the average of the season at 27.8 degrees Celsius. "The maximum temperature is expected to settle at around 34 degrees Celsius," said an official from MeT department.

The humidity level recorded on Friday morning was 74 per cent, as said by the MeT department. The officials are predicting more rains in the national capital.