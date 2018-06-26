Incessant rainfall for the past two days has brought life to a standstill in Mumbai. The heavy downpour not only affected train and flight services but had also led to traffic jams in several parts of the maximum city.

Earlier in the day, Skymet weather had uploaded a video of the Khopoli road, which had caved in due to heavy showers in Mumbai.

According to the India Meteorological Department, 250 mm rainfall was recorded in parts of Mumbai and Palghar while 230 mm rainfall was recorded in Dahanu on June 24 and June 25:

Meteorological department has said that Mumbai and surrounding areas will receive more rains this week.

"These heavy showers are due to a cyclonic circulation over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat and another circulation in the Bay of Bengal. We expect rain activity to increase in the coming week, with scattered heavy to very heavy rain on June 27-28 in parts of north Konkan, including Mumbai," said the IMD official.

According to the India Meteorological Department, cyclonic circulation is bringing heavy rainfall to Mumbai and even Gujarat.

"Synoptic analysis indicates that the offshore trough at mean sea level runs from south Gujarat coast to Kerala coast. A cyclonic circulation lies over south Konkan and its neighbourhood and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Konkan and adjoining south Gujarat," an IMD official had said.

Several parts of the city like Dadar TT, Kabutarkhana at Dadar, King Circle, Nagpada, Santacruz (East) and Marol Maroshi Malabar Hill, Hindmata, Dharavi, Byculla and Andheri subway are facing water logging. The water is taking time to recede.