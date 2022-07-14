https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/773738/three-pak-nationals-among-seven-terrorists-killed-during-last-24-hours-kashmir.jpg IBTimes IN

China's national observatory on Thursday issued a blue alert for rainstorms in some regions of the country.

Heavy rainfall and rainstorms are expected in parts of northwest China and some areas of Jiangsu and Anhui provinces from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 a.m. Friday, according to the National Meteorological Centre.

Some of these regions will experience up to 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the centre.

It advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding and called for protective measures in schools and kindergartens.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.