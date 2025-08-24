Heavy rainfall in J&K: Jammu records 190.4 mm in 24 hours, flood alert in Samba

Jammu city recorded 190.4 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours as authorities declared a flood alert on Sunday in Samba district after the Basantar Nallah crossed the danger level.

Heavy downpour continued in Jammu city during the last 24 hours, recording 190.4 mm of rainfall during this period.

Authorities have declared a flood alert in different parts of the Samba district after heavy rainfall led to a sharp rise in the water level of the Basantar Nallah this morning.

Officials said that at 8 a.m., the water level in the allah touched six feet, breaching the evacuation mark.

The prescribed alert level for the stream is four feet, while the danger level is set at 4.5 feet and the evacuation level at six feet.

People living in low-lying areas and near river banks have been cautioned against venturing close to the water. The administration has advised residents to remain alert and follow safety advisories in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

Continuous rainfall in the region has added to the concern, and the district authorities are monitoring the situation closely.

Relief and rescue teams have been kept on standby in case the water level rises further.

Meanwhile, the J&K disaster management authority has said that heavy rain is most likely to occur at many places over Anantnag, Kulgam, Doda, Jammu, Kathua, Samba, Kishtwar, Reasi, Ramban, Rajouri, Poonch and Udhampur districts of the union territory in the next 48 hours.

"There is a possibility of cloudbursts/flashfloods/landslides in Jammu Division. Stay Alert. Dial 112 for emergency," the statement said.

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has said the forecast is generally light to moderate rainfall in most places and heavy rainfall in a few places in Jammu, Reasi, Samba, Kathua, Udhampur and Rajouri districts till August 26.

The MeT has advised people to stay away from river banks and Kaccha structures.