The pre-monsoon showers, accompanied by strong winds continue to lash incessantly over the past couple of days in Bengaluru, resulting in massive destruction across the city. Almost 45 trees were uprooted on Friday. In the heavy downpour that has been continuing in the city for a week, hundreds of trees have reportedly fallen down.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more summer rains in the city till May 30.

Severe destructions in the summer rains

The civic bodies were asked to take all the needed precautionary and mitigation measures to prevent life and property loss. Although trees and electric poles in different parts across the city fell down in the storm-like winds and reports on road caved-in, waterlogging was reported; no causalities were registered in Bengaluru following the incessant summer rains.

BBMP sets up control rooms

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has set up temporary control rooms in each of its 63 divisions and implemented 21 forest teams to clear the fallen trees and branches.

These teams, containing eight unskilled workers and a supervisor, will carry a chainsaw, crowbar, saws, hammer, and ropes along with other required equipment.

In the heavy rains on Friday, several regions in the city witnessed heavy destruction. As per the reports from the BBMP sources, nearly three places reported water stagnation while the low-lying areas remained completely submerged in the rains.

Almost 25 trees were uprooted in Malleshwaram where all the vehicles parked on the roads also suffered severe damages. "The BBMP cleared almost 60 trees," said an official. "Several other complaints are pending," he added.

CV Raman Nagar, Subramanya Nagar, and Mysore Road are among the other places that reported grave destruction in the rain.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Center (KSNDNC), Bengaluru recorded rainfall of 20.75 mm on Friday evening.

Heavy rainfall was recorded at 71 mm at Byatarayanapura in the Yelahanka zone, while at Herohalli in RR Nagar zone recorded 64.50 mm and Bengaluru Rural recorded a total of 21.21 mm.