He was once the heartthrob of Kollywood! There was a time when every girl dreamed of marrying a boy like Abbas. He rose to fame rapidly, however within a few years he transitioned from lead hero to supporting roles. And eventually, he quit cinema due to multiple failures. The actor moved and settled in New Zealand with his family.

It was during the time of Covid Abbas interacted with his fans via Zoom meetings. The interactions were nostalgic to his fans gaining momentum. Describing him as a private person, the actor, who rarely gives interviews, opened up to a leading English daily on his struggle.

After his back-to-back flops, Abbas was broke financially at one point making it difficult to fulfil his basic needs. His pride never allowed him to seek alternate employment. However, after multiple trials and errors, he decided to call it quits. "I eventually left films because I got bored. I wasn't enjoying my work. I distinctly recall advising my friends, who came to watch my Bollywood debut film Ansh: The Deadly Part not to waste their time as I considered it to be bakavas," he was quoted saying.

He eventually moved to New Zealand with his family but the struggles continued. Over the years, there have been multiple rumours about the Kadhal Desam star. "Some have even mentioned hearing rumours of my visit to a mental hospital or my passing. Now that I have returned to India, it's best to address these matters and clear up any misunderstandings," he added.

Abbas is ready and back in the spotlight now. With Tamil cinema experiencing a new wave of experimental works, we hope the actor gets his due credit soon.