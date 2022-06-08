Heartening scenes of communal harmony and brotherhood were witnessed during the annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

Members of the majority community were gathered on the premises of the Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla in the Ganderbal district to welcome their Hindu brethren.

Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board established a "Pandal" for the devotees. The juices were offered to every Yatri on his entrance into the campus by the Waqf Board. This was the first of its kind initiative of J&K Waqf Body.

Dr. Darakhshan Andrabi, the chairperson of the J&K Waqf Board remained present on the "Pandal" for the day. Such a gesture was highly appreciated by the pilgrims and the Shrine Management Committee.

She interacted with the devotees, tourists, the management body of the shrine and the representatives of various government departments.

"Such festivals and gatherings reflect the real inclusive face of Jammu & Kashmir. Kashmiri Hindus are the equal stakeholders of everything", she said, adding, "Those trying to create a vicious atmosphere to sabotage the rehabilitation and return of the displaced community are the enemies of humanity and don't belong to our inclusive cultural traditions".

"We cannot afford to let them succeed in their divisive terrorist mindset. Protection of minorities is not the responsibility of the government only but of the common majority community members too," she said.

After remaining suspended for two years due to the pandemic, Kheer Bhawani Mela was held on Friday at the temple of Mata Kheer Bhawani at Tulmulla in Ganderbal of central Kashmir.

A large number of Kashmiri Pandits, who had migrated from the Valley after the eruption of terrorism, visited the shrine on the annual festival (Jyestha Ashtami) and offered special prayers.

Kheer Bhawani Melas are organized at five shrines across Kashmir. These are Ragnya Bhagwati shrines at Tulmulla in Ganderbal, Manzgam in Kulgam, Devsar in Kulgam, Logripora in Anantnag, and Tikkar in Kupwara.

Tullamulla shrine in addition to being the holiest shrine of the local Kashmiri Pandit community is also the symbol of centuries-old culture and brotherhood among different communities of Kashmir.

The Tulmulla area of district Ganderbal witnessed enthusiastic scenes as a large number of devotees arrived here who paid obeisance and prayed for themselves and the entire humanity.

Mostly Kashmiri Pandits were seen performing the rituals of the festival at the temple besides that Muslims were seen greeting pandits and making arrangements.