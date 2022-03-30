A happy family of four would never see another day of happiness as a result of the dirty political game with the alleged backing of police. A private hospital gynaecologist died by suicide in Dausa after an FIR was filed against her under section 302 of the IPC (Murder). The incident took place on Tuesday, a day after the FIR was lodged against 42-year-old Dr Archana Sharma.

What happened?

As per the information, a 22-year-old woman was brought to her hospital in labour pain on Sunday night. The patient's condition worsened reportedly due to excessive bleeding after which she died. Alleging negligence, the leaders of Bairwa community in Rajasthan started protesting against the doctor and raised a demand for section 302 against the doctor on Tuesday and she was booked.

Dr Sharma, in her heartbreaking suicide note, which is going viral on social media, she said that the patient had died during the normal procedure and that her family should not be tormented post her death.

"I love my kids a lot and have not killed any one. Don't harass innocent doctors," she said in the note adding, "Please don't let my kids feel the void of a mother. This act of mine shall perhaps prove my innocence," she added.

Dr Sharma was a gold medallist and worked as an associate professor in government medical college, Gandhinagar before joining her husband in establishing a hospital in Dausa.

In a shocking revelation, it has been revealed that the family of the lady who died was satisfied with the efforts of Dr Sharma, proving that it wasn't a case of medical negligence. It is alleged that local BJP leaders, along with a reporter and some police officials, allegedly cooked up the case to extort money.

No arrests made; probe ordered

The doctor's suicide has snowballed into a political controversy with the opposition claiming it to be the death of the system while the government promised to conduct a fair investigation into the matter. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday expressed grief over the incident.

In his tweet, he said, "We treat doctors as God. Every doctor does his best to save the life of the patient. But it is not justified to accuse the doctor as soon as any unfortunate incident happens. If doctors will be intimidated like this, then how will they be able to do their work with confidence. We all should think that in the time of Covid pandemic or in case of suffering from other ailments, the doctors served everyone by risking their lives. How can such treatment be meted out to them."

Gehlot said that the whole matter is being investigated seriously. The guilty will not be spared.

State BJP president Satish Poonia also questioned the attitude of the police which registered a case against the doctor under section 302.

"Registering a case against a doctor under Section 302 and that too against the guidelines of the Supreme Court, because there was pressure from Congress leaders! What is going on in the state, is the Home Minister just a puppet?"

"This is not a doctor's suicide but the suicide of the system," he commented.

The medical community, anguished by this incident, has now started to raise their voice. In the capital Jaipur, doctors took out a rally from the state's largest Sawai Mansingh Hospital to the Statue Circle.