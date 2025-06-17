Mannara Chopra lost her father on June 16, 2025. Mannara's father, Advocate Raman Rai Handa, passed away in Mumbai. The former Bigg Boss contestant was seen at the airport as she rushed home to be with her family. Mannara's sister, Mitali, was also spotted with her. The otherwise chirpy and bubbly Mannara looked devastated by the news.

Mannara's post

"With profound grief and sorrow, we inform the sad demise of our loving father who left us for his heavenly abode on 16/06/2025," she had written in a social media post. The Chopra girl was spotted without any makeup at the airport and clearly looked in shock and grief. However, paparazzi didn't stop from hounding and capturing her in her vulnerable state.

Social media schools paps

Many on social media have now lashed out at paps for not showing any sensitivity and crossing the line. "Does media have no shame. Is capturing everything so important to you guys. Her father passed away. Give her some privacy," a user commented.

"Someone should do the exact thing when you face the inevitable situation... Only that time you guys will understand.. what it means to loss dad or mom.... Everything just becomes Darker... May his soul rest in peace," another social media user wrote.

"Why you people are capturing her? You guys have lost all shame. Give her space," read a comment. "Let her grieve at least guys .. let her be ! Om shanti," another comment read.

"She looks devastated and you people are capturing her video," one more of the comments read. "She is the only one who is actually looking sad. No makeup no sunglasses," a person on social media opined.

"Thank god media didn't shout Manaraji Manaraji... such a relief... may her dad rest in peace," was one more of the comments on the video.