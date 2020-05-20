Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have become the latest celebrity to have reportedly end their decade-long marriage. There were several alleged rumors in recent weeks but Brian has now officially confirmed the news that the longtime couple has called it quits.

Earlier this week, Megan Fox and Richard Baker who goes by the name Machine Gun Kelly were spotted together in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles, fuelling dating rumors. Now during the latest episode of "...With Brian Austin Green" podcast titled 'Context,' he referenced to the said photo where the rapper drove the movie actress to get takeout in his car before driving her back to her home.

"I will always love her," the Brian Austin said. "And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

The California-born Austin added that since the end of 2019, they both have really been trying to sort to be apart while adding that the former pair will "still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids."

Brian further talked about how instantly life changes and it feels like a pit in the stomach. Having said that, he added that he and Megan are best friends and he really does not want to lose that friendship with her.

"It sucks when life changes and something that you're used to, that you've been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change. There's the unknown aspect...," via Us Weekly.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly alleged romance:

It should be noted that due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Megan Fox and Brian Green have been staying in separate houses and the reports of their alleged separation came after Brian stepped out to shop without his wedding ring. At the same time, the Transformers movie star was also spotted without rain around the same time.

While talking about Megan, Brian also talked about his true feelings for Machine Gun Kelly. As per Brian, Meghan met him on the movie set and they are only friends at this point.

"I trust her judgment, she's always had really good judgment," he said of the Fox and Kelly, adding, "I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."