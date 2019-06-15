For all the talk of hostilities and the intense rivalry shared between India and Pakistan, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again stands out as the bloke with a golden heart. He could well be playing his final World Cup, but the seasoned campaigner has not stopped short of providing a ticket for the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash to Mohammad Bashir, who is also known as 'Chacha Chicago'.

Bashir turned up in Manchester all geared up knowing full well that the former India skipper will give him a ticket for the marquee event. "I arrived here yesterday and saw that people are ready to pay as much as 800-900 pounds for a ticket. A return ticket from Chicago costs the same. Thanks to Dhoni, I don't have to struggle for a match ticket," the 63-year-old, who owns a restaurant in Chicago and is an American passport holder, told PTI.

This special relationship dates back to the 2011 World Cup which was held in India. MS Dhoni captain of his team then, made special arrangements to organise a ticket for him in the India-Pakistan clash in Mohali.

'Dhoni assured me of a ticket'

"Imagine I get the ticket for free when most would pay a fortune for it. I have got a surprise gift for him this time and I hope to give it to him later today," Bashir further added.

He also said that he does not keep calling Dhoni since the wicket-keeper batsman is a busy man, but does keep in touch through messages and he was assured of a ticket long before he even came to England.

"I don't call him as he is so busy. I keep in touch only through text messages. Long before I came here, Dhoni assured me of the ticket. He is a great human being. I can't think of anyone else doing what he has done for me since that 2011 game in Mohali," the gentleman from Chicago added.

The 63-year-old also has an Indian connection as his wife is from Hyderabad and his family often comes to India.

Related