The Liver Doctor has schooled Nayanthara for promoting hibiscus tea making the actress delete her post. This comes barely a few days after he had schooled Samantha Ruth Prabhu for promoting nebulisation with hydrogen peroxide. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, known as 'The Liver Doc,' has shared his take on Nayanthara's post talking about the benefits of drinking 'hibiscus tea'.

Nayanthara promotes hibiscus tea

Nayanthara revealed that the tea has been advised to her by her dietician and added that it has been a part of ayurveda. "Hibiscus Flower Tea. This has to be my most favourite Tea And the most exciting one in the meal plan curated by the genius @munmun.ganeriwal. It has long been used in Ayurveda. It is high in antioxidants and is helpful in diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and heart-related ailments," the Jawaan actress wrote.

"It is very cooling for the system hence it is great for those who have acne, heat boils on skin etc. Hibiscus tea is great for the monsoon season as it is rich in vitamins and keeps our immune system in equilibrium. It has antibacterial effects that protects from seasonal infection/ illness (sic)," she further added.

Liver Doc schools Nayanthara

The post didn't go unnoticed by The Liver Doc who quickly came down heavily on the actress accusing her of promoting the nutritionist and advertising her rather than the tea. "If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go ahead and blow their health-illiteracy trumpet and also claim that hibiscus tea is helpful in diabetes, high blood pressure, acne, antibacterial and protects against the flu. Well, none of the above claims have been proven," he wrote sharing screenshots of Nayanthara's post.

This is cinema actress Nayantara who has more than twice the following of the other actress Samantha miselading her 8.7 million followers on a supplement called hibiscus tea.



If she had stopped at hibiscus tea is kind of tasty, that would have been ok. But no, they have to go… pic.twitter.com/d1fQCohsGU — TheLiverDoc (@theliverdr) July 29, 2024

The doctor further went on charging the nutritionist of "quackery" and also added that drinking hibiscus tea daily could prove out to be dangerous.