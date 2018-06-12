Experts believe that the next generation of smartphones will be ruled by 5G networks and this advanced technology is expected to open a new way by which people consume data. As 'augmented reality' and 'virtual reality' is slowly gripping the world of technology, high-speed seamless connections powered by 5G may bring about revolutionary changes in this arena. Even though countries like India are expecting the rollout of 5G by 2020, United States has already rolled out the 5G network service in selected cities.

The 5G dilemma continues

Even though 5G network will provide a much faster connection than 4G, a section of health experts believes that the hazards which may be caused by the updated service are unknown, and sometimes it may turn potentially dangerous.

It should be noted that various research conducted on cellphone radiations have fetched mixed results. Even though many studies have ruled out the possibility of health hazards due to cell phone radiation exposure, some extensive studies have hinted that older wireless service generations may result in various types of cancers, heart disorders, and reproductive issues. However, the health hazards which may arise due to short radiations of 5G is hardly been studied.

5G connection makes use of millimetre waves (MMWs) to transmit data, rather than microwaves which are being used in previous generation networks.

Pulling the entire globe to risk?

Dr Joel Moskowitz, a public health professor at the University of California, Berkeley reveals that millimetre waves could pose serious health hazards among the general public. In an exclusive talk with Daily Mail Online, Joel Moskowitz revealed that the fifth generation cellular technology is experimenting on the health of all species on our planet.

"The deployment of 5G, or fifth generation cellular technology, constitutes a massive experiment on the health of all species. Since skin contains capillaries and nerve endings, MMW bio-effects may be transmitted through molecular mechanisms by the skin or through the nervous system. 5G will use high-band frequencies, or millimetre waves, that may affect the eyes, the testes, the skin, the peripheral nervous system, and sweat glands," told Moskowitz to Daily Mail Online.

The health expert also added that millimetre waves used in 5G networks will make many pathogens resistant to antibiotics.