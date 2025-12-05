The budget IEM space in India is crowded, but the Headphone Zone x Tangzu Wan'er S.G 2 stands out almost instantly—not just for how it sounds, but for how it looks. Priced under Rs 2,000, this India-centric special edition aims to merge aesthetics, comfort, and a balanced tuning at an accessible price point. After testing, it largely succeeds, with a few areas where expectations should be tempered.

Note: Headphone Zone x Tangzu Wan'er S.G 2 comes in 3.5mm and USB Type-C options, we chose the latter for testing with iPhone 17 Pro and OnePlus 15.

Design: Indian heritage done tastefully

The first thing that catches the eye is the design language. The Wan'er S.G 2 faceplates feature golden traditional motifs inspired by India's royal heritage—a visual direction that gives these IEMs a classy, artistic character. Unlike generic resin faceplates commonly found in this segment, this one actually feels curated. The theme even extends to the retail packaging, which carries the same heritage-inspired aesthetic.

The resin shell itself is lightweight yet sturdy. Inside the box, users get three pairs of color-coordinated eartips that match the overall design. While it's a minor touch, it reinforces the sense of a thoughtful, India-first product.

Comfort is another strong point. The IEMs feel exceptionally natural in the ear, with a snug, stable fit that stays secure without causing fatigue. Quite frankly, in this age of TWS, wired earphones trigger a sense of nostalgia and eliminate the need for recharging.

During testing, they remained comfortable even through 2-3 hours of continuous use—music, movies, calls—without any pressure build-up. For anyone who needs earphones for long sessions, this can be one of the best fits in the sub-₹2,000 bracket.

Audio performance

The Wan'er S.G 2 aims for a balanced, easy-listening tuning. Vocals sit front and center, sounding sharp at high volumes, otherwise natural at mid volumes. The treble provides decent detail without becoming sharp or metallic.

However, the bass is where opinions may diverge. It feels flat. At times, the low end can sound thin, lacking the weight that hip-hop or EDM listeners often expect. If you prefer a strong sub-bass rumble or chesty lows, these may not hit the mark.

In more complex mixes, such as dense rock or electronic layers, the sound can occasionally feel a bit noisy or unrefined. It's not severe enough to break the experience, but it reminds you that this is ultimately a budget IEM.

Verdict

The Headphone Zone x Tangzu Wan'er S.G 2 gets many things right: a standout design inspired by Indian heritage, excellent comfort, and clean tuning that works well across most genres. Its biggest limitation lies in the bass—which feels thin and slightly uncontrolled—and occasional roughness in complex mixes. But for everyday listening, long hours of use, calling and overall value, it remains a compelling choice under Rs 2,000.

If you prioritise clarity, comfort, and aesthetics over heavy bass, the Wan'er S.G 2 is one of the better budget IEMs you can buy today.