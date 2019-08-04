Eight contestants were nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the second week. Nagarjuna announced on Saturday that Sreemukhi, Himaja, Rahul Sipligunj and Mahesh Vitta were safe from elimination from the house. Vithika Sheru, Jaffar Babu, Varun Sandesh and Punarnavi Bhupalam were in danger zone. One of them were to be shown doors tonight.

As he began interaction, Nagarjuna looked very serious, which made everyone confused. The host later asked captain Varun to bring friendship belts from the storeroom. After he picked them up, Nag asked the housemates to tie them to their best friends inside the house. It was really fun task, as the participants tied the the band and explained the reasons for the friendships.

Amidst this fun task, Nagarjuna revealed that Punaranavi is safe from the elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. After some time, Nag asked Varun who he would save. Varun said that he would save Vithika, because she is stronger than him. When Nag asked the same question to Vithika, she replied that she would let Varun go out of the house.

After a break, Nagarjuna welcomed Ram Pothineni on the stage. Before he introduced Ram to the participants, he asked Rahul to sing the song that he crooned for iSmart Shankar. Nag also welcomed the heroine on the stage. Later, he gave a fun task to the housemates. After the task got over, Nag asked the two to entertain the audience.

Nagarjuna asked Ram Pothineni to announced the name of next contestant, who is safe from the eviction. Ram revealed that Varun Sandesh is safe. Nag takes a break. After the break, Nag announced that Jaffar Babu has been eliminated from the house, while Vithika remianed safe.

It was an emotional mement for some moment and they could not stop crying badly.