An expert in solving record terror-related cases, Deputy Commissioner of the Special Cell of Delhi Police, Sanjeev Yadav, IPS, is transferred to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, with the approval of the Competent Authority, the transfers of IAS/IPS Officers of Joint AGMUT Cadre are ordered with immediate effect and until further orders.

Two IPS officers from Delhi namely Umesh Kumar and Sanjeev Kumar Yadav have been transferred to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect.

Four Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers are also transferred to the UT of J&K. Devansh Yadav, Ayushi Sudan Minga Sherpa, all Arunachal have been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir. Another IAS officer namely Rashmi Singh is also transferred from Delhi to J&K.

Yadav is likely to get important assignment in J&K

DCP Special Cell of Delhi Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav is likely to get an important assignment in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Highly placed sources said that it was also due to Yadav's expertise in dealing with terror-related cases that he has been transferred to Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier Rakesh Bhalwal, 2012 batch IPS officer of Manipur cadre, was transferred to J&K and appointed as Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the highly sensitive Srinagar district. Rakesh Balwal was part of the NIA team that presented the 13,800-page chargesheet to the court on the Pulwama terror attack and everything in between, which led to multiple arrests.

Profile of Sanjeev Kumar Yadav

Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, IPS was conferred with the President's Medal for Gallantry on the eve of Republic Day 2022. This was the 11th time that he has received this medal for his exemplary service to the country.

Yadav, an IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, is spearheading the anti-terrorist unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell, since 2004.

He is the only officer in the Indian Police to have investigated 44 terror-related cases along with 15 other heinous cases and has arrested more than 100 terrorists of different international terrorist organizations like Indian Mujahedeen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizbul-Mujahedeen, Khalistan organization, Babbar Khalsa International, Kangleipak Communist Party of North East, SIMI and Naxals.