Booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau in a disproportionate assets case on Thursday, a Head Constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police amassed huge wealth worth crores of rupees through illegal means.

After conducting raids at different locations in Jammu today, the Anti Corruption Bureau finally registered FIRs against two officials of the Jammu and Kashmir.

Ameet Kumar Koul, Inspector, and Head Constable Rajinder Kumar Sharma of Jammu and Kashmir Police were booked regarding the allegations of possessing disproportionate assets.

Booked Head Constable earlier served as PSO of ex-BJP minister

The Head Constable booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau had earlier served as the Personal Security Officer (PSO) of a former BJP minister.

Sources said that the Head Constable is a very influential person and has amassed huge wealth through illegal means. "Despite being a Head Constable, he used to manage transfers of Inspectors and other officers by using this influence", sources said.

According to an official handout issued by the ACB, "FIR No.01/2024 u/s 13(1) (b) of PC Act 1988 against Inspector (S) Ameet Kumar Koul has been registered in Police Station Central Branch of ACB Jammu based on the outcome of a secret verification with regard to the allegation that the officer is in possession of disproportionate assets to the known source of his income".

"FIR No.02/2024 u/s 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) of PC Act has been registered in PS ACB Jammu against Head Constable Rajinder Kumar Sharma based on the outcome of an Enquiry conducted into the allegations that the official has raised disproportionate assets to the known source of his income", the handout reads.

"During the course of an investigation, searches were conducted in the residential houses of both the officials and business establishments of Head Constable Rajinder Kumar Sharma. During searches, some incriminating documents and valuables have been seized and taken for investigation purposes", the ACB further stated.

Booked Inspector "disobeyed" transfer order of higher-ups

Inspector Ameet Kumar Koul, booked by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, has recently disobeyed the transfer order of the higher-ups.

Known for his links with higher-ups, Inspector Koul was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau but has not yet joined the anti-corruption wing of the J&K Police.

Interestingly he has been transferred to the same wing of the J&K police that booked him in a disproportionate assets case after secret verification of his properties.

ACB conducting secret verifications of cops

The Anti-Corruption Bureau is conducting secret verification of the properties of cops deputed to plum positions. Today raids were conducted at the residences of two police officials based on the secret verifications conducted by the ACB.