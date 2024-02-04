In a human trafficking case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against three nationals of Myanmar.

The chargesheet was filed against three Myanmar nationals for their involvement in the illegal infiltration and trafficking of Rohingyas into India through the India-Bangladesh border. The chargesheet has been filed against Rabi Islam alias Rabiul Islam, Shafi Alam alias Sofi Alom alias Sayedul Islam, and Mohammad Usman, residents of the Maungdaw district in Myanmar.

According to the NIA, they had entered India illegally, in collusion with traffickers and touts, without valid travel documents, and were also involved in facilitating the infiltration of numerous other foreign nationals through unauthorized and illegal border routes.

"Part of a well-organized network of traffickers and touts involved in various illegal activities, they were also engaged in luring vulnerable Rohingya women, who had taken refuge in Bangladesh, into India on the false promises of marriage to Rohingya men", a handout issued by NIA reads.

NIA Chargesheets 3 Myanmar Nationals in International Human Trafficking Case pic.twitter.com/daoEt0v0Rz — NIA India (@NIA_India) February 4, 2024

Rohingya women were sold for forced marriage in J&K, other parts of the country.

The NIA said such women were then sold for forced marriages across various Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, and Haryana.

The NIA's investigation uncovered instances and evidence of forgery of documents and established that Rabi Islam and Mohammad Usman had obtained Aadhaar cards fraudulently.

The spokesperson said that the duo had also used these cards to procure multiple SIM cards and open bank accounts, further concealing their true identities.

With this charge sheet, the official said the NIA, which had started probing the case on November 7 last year, has taken a significant step towards uncovering and dismantling a major international human trafficking racket.

Earlier J&K Police busted a human trafficking module in Bandipora

Bandipora Police in Kashmir Valley in November 2023 arrested five persons including the kingpin involved in selling Bangladeshi and Rohingya women in different parts of Kashmir in the pretext of marriage.

]Reports said that a Rohingya man was found to be the kingpin of the racket involved in the illegal trafficking of women into Bandipora.

A Rohingya namely Manzoor Alam son of Mohammad Ilyas among the arrested persons turned out to be the kingpin of the entire racket. Two Rohingya women were found to be married and necessary action as per law has been taken.

On November 9, 2023, the NIA had detained one more Rohingya national involved in a human trafficking case.

A Rohingya from Myanmar, illegally living in Jammu and Kashmir, was detained by the sleuths of the NIA.

The Myanmar national was detained during nationwide raids in connection with a case related to violation of the Passports Act and human trafficking.

Zaffar Alam was taken into custody from his temporary residence in the Bathindi area of Jammu.