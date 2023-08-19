Actor Hrithik Roshan is monikered as the Greek God of Bollywood. The actor never fails to entice his fans with shirtless breathtaking pictures of his. Known for his acting prowess, the actor is also one of the fittest Bollywood actors we have in the industry. HR never fails to give us fitness goals with his chiselled abs and hot body looks.

Hrithik Roshan sets thirst trap as he flaunts his before and after pics of chiselled abs

On Friday, the actor once again set Instagram ablaze. Hrithik dropped two shirtless pictures one before going on a vacation and the other was post his vacation.

Hrithik and his girlfriend Saba were holidaying together and were back in the Bay on Friday. The couple was spotted at the Mumbai Airport walking hand-in-hand.

After he came back from the romantic getaway. Hrithik took to his Instagram and shared a couple of pictures where he could be seen posing shirtless and flaunting his perfectly toned back and shoulders.

Sharing an Instagram carousel he wrote, "Vacation over. Presenting before and after pics. See you in the gym."

Netizens were in awe seeing Hrithik's perfectly toned body. Some were of the view that he edited the pictures. While a section of netizens slammed him for showing off his hot body rather than focusing on acting. While some were of the view that he won't marry his girlfriend Saba.

A user wrote, "No one, I repeat, no one in this world can be as hot as you!"

Another wrote, "Do more work out of right forearm or do next time editing properly."

The third one wrote, "He will never marry her .. just like he used Kangana."

The fourth wrote, "Just put some clothes on, and make a good movie. Enough of this porn & body show. We know how to access Pornhub etc, cheers. Bas 6 pack dikha diya, (You only show six packs). 100 crores announce kardiya, but who's making GOOD cinema?!Do. Some. Work!!!"

Work front

On August 15, 2023, Hrithik his upcoming film Fighter's motion poster featuring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor. In the film, they are seemingly essaying the role of Indian Air Force pilots.

Fighter is all set to release on 25 January 2024.