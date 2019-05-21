Virat Kohli-led Indian side is being seen as one of the favourites in the upcoming World Cup and one of the big reasons for the same is the presence of world-class fast-bowlers, who on their day can run through sides. Former Australian quick Jeff Thompson, who has spent a lot of time with young Indian fast bowlers, has identified Bumrah to be one of the big threats.

"Bumrah is really good. He is someone, more that he has bowled, the better he has got. That's how it should work," Jeff Thomson told PTI.

He has also picked South African pacer Kagiso Rabada alongside Bumrah to be the stars with the white ball at the ICC World Cup. However, the Australian was very impressed with Bumrah and said that the Indian bowler has pace and his unique action makes him extremely difficult to pick.

'Awkward to read'

"He has got raw pace to burn opposition as and when he wants to but he mixes it up. And he is awkward too to read. I haven't seen batsmen reading him well. He is unorthodox and that's what makes him different," Thomson added.

This is not an isolated incident of a former bowler praising Bumrah for his pace and accuracy despite having a very unorthodox action. Jason Gillespie pointed out Bumrah's "sling-shot action" and variation of pace will always trouble the batsmen.

"I enjoy watching Bumrah bowl. He just ambles in but when he gets to the crease, he almost has a sling-shot action. He bowls at a good pace, hurries the batsmen up, and he can also change his pace a lot," Gillespie said.

India's bowling coach Bharat Arun believes that the pacer is the best bowler in the world right now and will be one of the biggest assets for Kohli at the World Cup.

"He is the best paceman in the world, across formats,. His action, movement, yorkers, changes of pace and awkward bounce make him deadly at any stage," Arun was as quoted by the Sportstar.

The coach also spoke about Shami and was impressed with the resurgence of the fast bowler, especially in limited overs cricket and was all praise for his fitness which has allowed him to bowl with pace.

"The manner he runs in is the key to his bowling. And the way he runs in has a lot to do with his fitness levels. And Shami, thanks to the physio and fitness trainer, is extremely fit now and that is showing in his bowling," Arun further added.